Gianluigi GelmettiBorn 11 September 1945
Gianluigi Gelmetti
Gianluigi Gelmetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Gianluigi Gelmetti OMRI, (born 11 September 1945 in Rome) is an Italian conductor and composer.
Gianluigi Gelmetti Tracks
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - Largo al Factotum
Gioachino Rossini
Waterloo (1970): Andante Eroico - Tempo Di Valzer
Nino Rota
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - opera in 2 acts
Gioachino Rossini
Largo al factotum (The Barber of Seville) (feat. Thomas Hampson, Gianluigi Gelmetti & Orchestra della Toscana)
Gioachino Rossini
The Leopard
Nino Rota
Zampano alone and in tears from La Strada
Nino Rota
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
