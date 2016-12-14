Coco Mbassi (born 28 February 1969) is a musical artist originating from Cameroon, born in Paris, France, and based in London, UK.

Winner of the Radio France Internationale Découvertes Prize in 2001 with the song "Muenge Mwa Ndolo", she toured worldwide and her first album, Sepia, was released in 2001. This album was nominated in 2002 for the BBC Radio 3 World Music Awards, and won the German World Music CD Critics' Awards. Her second album Sisea was released in 2003. After touring, she released a live tour DVD, Coco Mbassi Tour.

Prior to her solo career, she sang with various artists as a backing vocalist, live or in recording sessions (including with Salif Keita, the jazz band Sixun, Toure Kunda, and Ray Lema).

Mbassi performed at Live 8, at the Eden Project, Cornwall.

A lover of music in general, some of her favourites are The Messiah of Handel, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and the Cameroonian artist Dina Bell.[citation needed]

Mbassi was on tour with Totem (Cirque du Soleil) as the lead female vocalist of the production in 2011.