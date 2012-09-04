The Welcome WagonFormed 2001
The Welcome Wagon
2001
The Welcome Wagon Biography (Wikipedia)
The Welcome Wagon is a Gospel/indie pop band from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York. The group consists of Presbyterian minister Thomas Vito Aiuto and his wife, Monique. Their debut album, Welcome to the Welcome Wagon (2008) was produced by Sufjan Stevens.
The Welcome Wagon Tracks
Nature's Goodnight
I'm Not Fine
Up On A Mountain
Sold To The Nice Rich Man
But For You Who Fear My Name
You Made My Day
Half A Person
