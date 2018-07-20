Jacquet of MantuaBorn 1483. Died 22 September 1559
Jacquet of Mantua
1483
Jacquet of Mantua Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacquet of Mantua (Jacques Colebault, dit Jachet de Mantoue) (1483 – October 2, 1559) was a French composer of the Renaissance, who spent almost his entire life in Italy. He was an influential member of the generation between Josquin and Palestrina, and represents well the transitional polyphonic style between those two composers.
Dum vastos Adriae fluctus
Jacquet of Mantua
Dum vastos Adriae fluctus
Dum vastos Adriae fluctus
Last played on
Agnus Dei (Missa Surge Petre)
Jacquet of Mantua
Agnus Dei (Missa Surge Petre)
Agnus Dei (Missa Surge Petre)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Kyrie (Missa Surge Petra)
Jacquet of Mantua
Kyrie (Missa Surge Petra)
Kyrie (Missa Surge Petra)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
In illo tempore... Non turbetur
Jacquet of Mantua
In illo tempore... Non turbetur
In illo tempore... Non turbetur
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Ave Maria
Jacquet of Mantua
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Missa Surge Petre: Agnus Dei
Jacquet of Mantua
Missa Surge Petre: Agnus Dei
Missa Surge Petre: Agnus Dei
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Sanctus and Benedictus, from Missa Surge Petre
Jacquet of Mantua
Sanctus and Benedictus, from Missa Surge Petre
Sanctus and Benedictus, from Missa Surge Petre
Performer
Last played on
