Adolf BuschBorn 8 August 1891. Died 9 June 1952
Adolf Busch
1891-08-08
Adolf Busch Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolf Georg Wilhelm Busch (8 August 1891 – 9 June 1952) was a German-Swiss violinist, conductor, and composer.
Adolf Busch Tracks
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Orchestral Suite No. 4 In D Major BWV.1069 - Overture (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestral Suite No. 4 In D Major BWV.1069 - Overture (excerpt)
Orchestral Suite No. 4 In D Major BWV.1069 - Overture (excerpt)
German Dances in F major for clarinet, violin and cello Op. 26c
Wolfgang Meyer, Elisabeth Weber, Micha Meyer & Adolf Busch
German Dances in F major for clarinet, violin and cello Op. 26c
German Dances in F major for clarinet, violin and cello Op. 26c
String Sextet in G, op. 40
Adolf Busch
String Sextet in G, op. 40
String Sextet in G, op. 40
Past BBC Events
Proms 1935: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
1935-09-18T06:08:50
18
Sep
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
Proms 1932: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
1932-09-16T06:08:50
16
Sep
1932
Proms 1932: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
Proms 1932: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
1932-09-14T06:08:50
14
Sep
1932
Proms 1932: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
