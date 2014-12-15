Leon LishnerBorn 4 July 1913. Died 21 November 1995
Leon Lishner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9a59a72-faab-4207-a41e-d1ced79411fb
Leon Lishner Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Lishner (4 July 1913 - 21 November 1995) was an American operatic bass-baritone. He was particularly associated with the works of Gian Carlo Menotti, having created parts in the world premieres of four operas by that composer. He performed in many productions with the New York City Opera and the NBC Opera Theatre during the 1950s and early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leon Lishner Tracks
Sort by
Amahl & The Night Visitors
Gian Carlo Menotti
Amahl & The Night Visitors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amahl & The Night Visitors
Last played on
Back to artist