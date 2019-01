Frode Fjellheim (born 27 August 1959 in Mussere) is a Norwegian yoiker and musician (piano and synthesizer). He is best known for his band Transjoik and as the composer of the 2002 song "Eatnemen Vuelie", which was later adapted to become the opening musical number of Frozen. Fjellheim was raised in Gausdal and Karasjok, and is of South Sámi origin.