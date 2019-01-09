John ScottOrganist, choirmaster. Born 18 June 1956. Died 12 August 2015
John Scott
1956-06-18
John Gavin Scott, LVO (18 June 1956 – 12 August 2015) was an English organist and choirmaster who reached the highest levels of his profession on both sides of the Atlantic. He directed the Choir of St Paul's Cathedral in London from 1990 to 2004. He then directed the Choir of Men and Boys of St Thomas Church on Fifth Avenue in New York City until his death at age 59. Whilst training countless young musicians, he maintained an active career as an international concert performer and recording artist, and was acclaimed as "the premier English organist of his generation".
O Lorde, the maker of al thing
John Joubert
Here is the little door
Herbert Howells
Evening Hymn
Henry Balfour Gardiner
Behold O God Our Defender
John Scott
Hark! The herald angels sing
Felix Mendelssohn
O Saviour of the world
Ouseley, St Paul's Cathedral Choir & John Scott
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
William Crotch
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Gabriel Fauré
Organ Suite, Op 5 (Toccata)
Maurice Duruflé
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion
Martin Peerson
Miserere mei Deus
Gregorio Allegri
Ye choirs of new Jerusalem
Charles Villiers Stanford
Crossing the Bar
Hubert Parry
Alleluia, laudate pueri dominum
Francis Jackson
Praise our Lord, all ye Gentiles
William Byrd
Eternal Father, Op 135 No 2
Charles Villiers Stanford
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
John Blow
Scherzo (Five Short Pieces for Organ)
Percy Whitlock
Toccats form Suite Gothique
John Scott
Placare Christe servulis, Op 38 No 16
Marcel Dupré
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih' uns Frieden
Matthew Best, John Scott, Corydon Singers, Felix Mendelssohn & English Chamber Orchestra
Festival Te Deum
Benjamin Britten
In the Bleak Midwinter (A Boy Was Born Op.3) (feat. St Paul’s Cathedral Choir & John Scott)
Benjamin Britten
