Profeti della Quinta (Prophets of the Perfect Fifth) is a male vocal ensemble, specializing in the music of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. Founded in the Galilee region of Israel by Elam Rotem, the ensemble is currently based in Basel, Switzerland, where its members undertook advanced studies at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis. The core of the ensemble includes countertenor, tenor and bass singers, who perform either a-cappella or together with period instruments such as theorbo and harpsichord.

The ensemble released its first CD, dedicated to Hebrew music by Salamone Rossi in 2009. In summer 2011 the ensemble won the York Early Music International Young Artists competition at the (NCEM), propelling its international career. In the same year, the ensemble made its debut at the Utrecht Oude Muziek festival and took part in a documentary film about Salomone Rossi, directed by Joseph Rochlitz and filmed in Rossi's hometown of Mantua, Italy. The ensemble has since performed in prestigious festivals and venues in Europe, such as the Konzerthaus Berlin, Printemps des Arts in Nantes, Handel Festival Göttingen, Rheingau Musik Festival, York early music Festival and the Festtage Alte Musik Basel. Further concerts took the ensemble to Israel, Finland, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Italy and other European countries. In 2013 the ensemble made its debut in Canada, followed by concert tours in Japan and USA. Concerts by the ensemble were broadcast by major classical radio stations, such as BBC3, France Musique and DRS2 Switzerland.