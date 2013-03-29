Moritz HauptmannBorn 13 October 1792. Died 3 January 1868
Moritz Hauptmann
Moritz Hauptmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Moritz Hauptmann (13 October 1792 – 3 January 1868), was a German music theorist, teacher and composer.
Sanctus, Benedictus & Agnus Dei from Mass in F minor Op.18 for solo voices and chorus
