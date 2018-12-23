Reena Bhardwaj
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0515vs9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c99b4ae3-be1e-4bc1-9d4c-b3e2d3e9b90b
Reena Bhardwaj Biography (Wikipedia)
Reena Bhardwaj is a British Indian singer, songwriter and recording artist best known for her collaborations with AR Rahman and Nitin Sawhney. Versatile to genre and language, her repertoire includes a variety of Indian Traditional, Bollywood, World and Popular styles sung in various Indian languages (Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu) and English.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reena Bhardwaj Tracks
Sort by
Main Vari Vari
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Main Vari Vari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gyshw.jpglink
Main Vari Vari
Last played on
Mausam
Mausam
Last played on
Mausam
Mausam
Last played on
Laadki
Reena Bhardwaj
Laadki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515vs9.jpglink
Laadki
Last played on
Mausam
Mausam
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-10T06:57:36
10
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
Reena Bhardwaj Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist