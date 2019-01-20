MargedArtist from Wales
Marged
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06fnr36.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c99afe0c-7b74-45d4-ac39-0decdb08d1c6
Marged Performances & Interviews
Marged Tracks
Sort by
Supply
Marged
Supply
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supply
Performer
Last played on
Killing Yourself To Live
Marged
Killing Yourself To Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Killing Yourself To Live
Last played on
Killing Yourself to Live (Rockfield Sess
Marged (Black Sabbath)
Killing Yourself to Live (Rockfield Sess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killing Yourself to Live (Rockfield Sess
Performer
Last played on
Killing Yourself To Live (Rockfield session)
Marged
Killing Yourself To Live (Rockfield session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Penglog Mewn Parti
Marged
Penglog Mewn Parti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064fj08.jpglink
Penglog Mewn Parti
Last played on
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlym
Marged
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlym
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlym
Last played on
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm (Sesiwn Gorwelion)
Marged
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm (Sesiwn Gorwelion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Lisa Lan (Sesiwn Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth)
Marged
Lisa Lan (Sesiwn Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Penglog Mewn Parti (Sesiwn Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth)
Marged
Penglog Mewn Parti (Sesiwn Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnr4p.jpglink
Back to artist