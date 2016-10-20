Krysta RodriguezBorn 23 July 1984
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Krysta Anne Rodriguez (born July 23, 1984) is an American actress and singer. She originated the role of Wednesday Addams in the 2010 Broadway musical The Addams Family, and was in both the original production (in the ensemble) and the revival (as Ilse) of Spring Awakening. She was a regular on the second (and final) season of Smash in 2013.
