Gary Barlow OBE (born 20 January 1971) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known as the lead singer of the British pop group Take That.

Barlow also served as head judge of The X Factor UK in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and Let It Shine in 2017. Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters, having written fourteen number one singles and twenty-four top 10 hits. As a solo artist he has had three number one singles, six top 10 singles and two number one albums, and has additionally had seventeen top 5 hits, twelve number one singles and eight number one albums with Take That.

Barlow has received six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, including the award for Outstanding Services to British Music. He has sold over 50 million records worldwide.