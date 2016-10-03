Gary Barlow Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Barlow OBE (born 20 January 1971) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known as the lead singer of the British pop group Take That.
Barlow also served as head judge of The X Factor UK in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and Let It Shine in 2017. Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters, having written fourteen number one singles and twenty-four top 10 hits. As a solo artist he has had three number one singles, six top 10 singles and two number one albums, and has additionally had seventeen top 5 hits, twelve number one singles and eight number one albums with Take That.
Barlow has received six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, including the award for Outstanding Services to British Music. He has sold over 50 million records worldwide.
- How many of his hits can Gary Barlow perform in 60 seconds?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063k2nz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063k2nz.jpg2018-04-06T19:19:00.000ZGary Barlow does A Gig In A Minute for Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063k0tf
- Gary Barlow & Tim Firth talk about Calendar Girls The Musicalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060ssb0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060ssb0.jpg2018-03-11T14:18:00.000ZGary Barlow & Tim Firth talk about Calendar Girls The Musicalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060ss39
- "We didn't direct it naked!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060ss1l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060ss1l.jpg2018-03-11T14:14:00.000ZGary Barlow and Tim Firth talk about nudity in Calendar Girls The Musicalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060srdb
- Why Gary Barlow feels like he's been given an amazing second chancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jr0rh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jr0rh.jpg2018-02-01T15:28:00.000ZGary tells Ken how thankful he is to still be touring at this stage in his career and gives his one crucial piece of advice for people starting out in the music business.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wrx95
- Gary Barlow performs Back for Goodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jrygg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jrygg.jpg2017-10-12T16:23:00.000ZGary sits at Elton's piano for a Take That classic in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jrvzh
- Gary Barlow performs She’s On My Mindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jry6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jry6v.jpg2017-10-12T16:14:00.000ZGary sits at Elton’s piano for a cover of JP Cooper’s song in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jrvx1
- 'I'm Gary and I'm from Cheshire' - it's Take That for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7p2y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7p2y.jpg2017-06-07T08:12:00.000ZGary Barlow talks to Chris Evans about playing live and performing at Hyde Park this yearhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0555xt6
- Why is Gary Barlow getting his top off for BBC One's Let it Shine?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04njrk1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04njrk1.jpg2017-01-06T08:54:00.000ZGary Barlow tells Sara about taking over Saturday night TV with Let it Shine.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04njrkc
- Gary Barlow hears the Take That For Hire auction total, live from his gym toilet!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gp3vg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gp3vg.jpg2016-11-17T10:17:00.000ZGary is on the phone to Chris to hear how much the Take That For Hire auction has raised.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gp3x8
- Gary Barlow: "Take That will tour next year!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04835js.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04835js.jpg2016-09-16T14:50:00.000ZGary Barlow and Tim Firth talk about the musical 'The Girls' based on Calendar Girlshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04835m7
- Best Barlow and Bublé Story Ever!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0470d2g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0470d2g.jpg2016-09-06T11:39:00.000ZNicki recalls how the unexpected happened to Gary Barlow at a Michael Bublé concert on the Vanessa Feltz Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0470f29
- Could YOU be in the next Take That...?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpg2016-07-04T07:50:00.000ZGary tells Chris how you can star in Let It Shine talent show with a Take That twist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040chtx
- Holly Johnson and Gary Barlowhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p404d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p404d.jpg2016-03-26T15:16:00.000ZThe 80s icon and Take That singer on their soundtrack to the Eddie The Eagle filmhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p404g
- Alesha Dixon begs Gary Barlow to let her join Take Thathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vf65b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vf65b.jpg2015-06-24T07:15:00.000ZAlesha Dixon plays Call or Delete with Grimmy!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vf65m
- Take That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02swyn1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02swyn1.jpg2015-06-07T19:51:00.000ZTake That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02swynx
- Gary Barlow - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpg2014-02-07T13:30:00.000ZTake That's Gary Barlow chooses his Tracks of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rwscn
- Gary Barlow chats to Chris Evanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j3nbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j3nbb.jpg2013-10-04T10:35:00.000ZGary Barlow speaks to Chris Evans about his new solo album Since I Saw You Last.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01j3nfm
