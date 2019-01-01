Fraser Thorneycroft-Smith (born 8 February 1971) is an English record producer, songwriter and musician. Some of the singles he collaborated on include Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain", James Morrison's "Broken Strings", Tinchy Stryder's "Number 1" and Taio Cruz's "Break Your Heart". In 2016, Smith teamed up with Stormzy to produce his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer", which won best album at the 2018 Brit Awards. Earlier that year he produced seven tracks on Kano's Made in the Manor album and co produced the debut EP from South London rapper Dave. Smith has also worked with Sam Smith.