Rodolphe KreutzerBorn 16 November 1766. Died 6 January 1831
Rodolphe Kreutzer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1766-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c995316e-09c1-4875-a98e-041e9997d8a5
Rodolphe Kreutzer Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodolphe Kreutzer (15 November 1766 – 6 January 1831) was a French violinist, teacher, conductor, and composer of forty French operas, including La mort d'Abel (1810).
He is probably best known as the dedicatee of Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9, Op. 47 (1803), though he never played the work. Kreutzer made the acquaintance of Beethoven in 1798, when at Vienna in the service of the French ambassador, Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte (later King of Sweden and Norway). Beethoven originally dedicated the sonata to George Bridgetower, the violinist at its first performance, but after a quarrel he revised the dedication in favour of Kreutzer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodolphe Kreutzer Tracks
Sort by
Etude no.19 for solo violin
Rodolphe Kreutzer
Etude no.19 for solo violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkrt.jpglink
Etude no.19 for solo violin
Last played on
Study No 3 for solo violin
Rodolphe Kreutzer
Study No 3 for solo violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkrt.jpglink
Study No 3 for solo violin
Last played on
Study No 2 for solo violin
Rodolphe Kreutzer
Study No 2 for solo violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkrt.jpglink
Study No 2 for solo violin
Last played on
Study No 40 for solo violin (feat. Elizabeth Wallfisch)
Rodolphe Kreutzer
Study No 40 for solo violin (feat. Elizabeth Wallfisch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkrt.jpglink
Study No 40 for solo violin (feat. Elizabeth Wallfisch)
Last played on
Rodolphe Kreutzer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Rodolphe Kreutzer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist