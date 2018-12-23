The WillowsCambridge-based contemporary folk group
The Willows
We Three Kings
We Three Kings
False Light
False Light
Gog & Magog
Gog & Magog
Coda
Coda
Pearl Hart
Pearl Hart
Out at Sea
Out at Sea
Johnny Robson
Johnny Robson
Shores
Shores
Red Sands
Red Sands
Bella's Fury
Bella's Fury
Roseville Fair
Roseville Fair
Johnny Robson
Johnny Robson
WAVE
WAVE
Roseville Fair
Roseville Fair
The Visitor
The Visitor
Absent Friends (Live in Session)
Absent Friends (Live in Session)
Absent friends
Absent friends
Bella's Fury
Bella's Fury
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
The Willows
Rampton Village Hall, Cambridge, UK
21
Mar
2019
The Willows
The Musician, Leicester, UK
22
Mar
2019
The Willows, Jess Vincent
Ukrainian Centre, Doncaster, UK
31
May
2019
The Willows
The Live Room @ Caroline Social Club, Shipley, UK
14
Jun
2019
The Willows
Unknown venue, Bournemouth, UK
