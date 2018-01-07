ÅrabrotNorwegian Alternative/Experimental Rock Band. Formed June 2001
Årabrot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c99187f8-210a-40bc-8137-e4649bd471c3
Årabrot Biography (Wikipedia)
Årabrot is a Norwegian noise-rock band established in 2001, originally from Haugesund, but with a current creative base in Djura and the Oslo-based record label Fysisk Format.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Årabrot Tracks
Sort by
Sons & Daughters
Årabrot
Sons & Daughters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sons & Daughters
Last played on
The Wretched Child
Årabrot
The Wretched Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wretched Child
Last played on
End Of First Chant 1
Årabrot
End Of First Chant 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Årabrot
Årabrot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist