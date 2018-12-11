Emma Nadine Stevens (born 4 May 1986) is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, based in Guildford, United Kingdom. She achieved mainstream success with her single "Riptide" from her first full-length album Enchanted, which was featured as iTunes Single of the Week in October 2013 and had over 150,000 downloads. She describes her music as "sparkly folk pop".

Stevens is currently promoting her third studio album, To My Roots, released in July 2017.