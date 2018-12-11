Emma StevensUK Singer Songwriter. Born 4 May 1986
Emma Stevens
1986-05-04
Emma Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Nadine Stevens (born 4 May 1986) is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, based in Guildford, United Kingdom. She achieved mainstream success with her single "Riptide" from her first full-length album Enchanted, which was featured as iTunes Single of the Week in October 2013 and had over 150,000 downloads. She describes her music as "sparkly folk pop".
Stevens is currently promoting her third studio album, To My Roots, released in July 2017.
Emma Stevens Performances & Interviews
Emma Stevens Live in Session
2013-09-09
Emma Stevens performs live backstage for Sir Terry Wogan
Emma Stevens Live in Session
Emma Stevens Tracks
Riptide
Emma Stevens
Riptide
Riptide
Last played on
Make My Day
Emma Stevens
Make My Day
Make My Day
Last played on
A Place Called You (Original Version)
Emma Stevens
A Place Called You (Original Version)
Sing Out
Emma Stevens
Sing Out
Sing Out
Last played on
Sing Out [Hey La Hey Lo]
Emma Stevens
Sing Out [Hey La Hey Lo]
Sing Out [Hey La Hey Lo]
Last played on
Give Me Love [Live]
Jenn Bostic
Give Me Love [Live]
Give Me Love [Live]
Last played on
Never Gonna Change
Emma Stevens
Never Gonna Change
Never Gonna Change
Last played on
A Place Called You
Emma Stevens
A Place Called You
A Place Called You
Last played on
Gold Rush
Emma Stevens
Gold Rush
Gold Rush
Last played on
Can't Help Falling In Love With You [Live]
Emma Stevens
Can't Help Falling In Love With You [Live]
Make My Day [Live]
Emma Stevens
Make My Day [Live]
Make My Day [Live]
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
May
2019
Emma Stevens
Chapel Arts Centre, Bath, UK
10
May
2019
Emma Stevens, Hattie Briggs
The Victoria, Dalston, London, UK
12
May
2019
Emma Stevens, Who's Molly?
Acapela Studio, Cardiff, UK
13
May
2019
Emma Stevens
Musician Leicester, Leicester, UK
15
May
2019
Emma Stevens
The Chapel, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
2013-09-08T06:49:33
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
Emma Stevens Links
