Rachel K Collier
Rachel K Collier Biography
Rachel K Collier is a Welsh electronic music producer and performer from Swansea, Wales. She studied Creative Music Technology (BMus) for four years at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama before moving to London in 2010 to further pursue her music career. She is known for her songs "Hard Road to Travel" and "Boom Boom (Heartbeat)".
Rachel K Collier Performances & Interviews
What do Texans think of British music?
Every year music lovers descend on Austin, Texas to hear the most exciting new music at South By Southwest festival. But what do locals and visitors think of new British music?
What do Texans think of British music?
Rachel K Collier - Poison (SXSW 2018)
The Welsh "one-woman production machine" gets Austin seriously grooving. Part of the BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation showcase at SXSW.
Rachel K Collier - Poison (SXSW 2018)
Rachel K Collier Tracks
Poison (Live From SXSW)
Poison (Live From SXSW)
Poison (Live From SXSW)
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
Poison
Poison
Poison
Last played on
Dancing On My Own [Robyn Cover] (Live for Janice Long session)
Dancing On My Own [Robyn Cover] (Live for Janice Long session)
Darkshade
Darkshade
Darkshade
Last played on
Darkshade (live @ Biggest Weekend)
Darkshade (live @ Biggest Weekend)
Come And Get It
Come And Get It
Come And Get It
Last played on
Come and get it (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Come and get it (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Darkshade (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Darkshade (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Rust (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Rust (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Paper Tiger (Live From SXSW)
Paper Tiger (Live From SXSW)
Paper Tiger (Live From SXSW)
Last played on
Darkshade (Live at SXSW)
Darkshade (Live at SXSW)
Darkshade (Live at SXSW)
Last played on
Paper Tiger (SXSW 2018)
Paper Tiger (SXSW 2018)
Paper Tiger (SXSW 2018)
Last played on
Darkshade (SXSW 2018)
Darkshade (SXSW 2018)
Darkshade (SXSW 2018)
Last played on
Rust
Rust
Rust
Last played on
Paper Tiger (Live from ADE 2017 for BBC Music Introducing)
Paper Tiger (Live from ADE 2017 for BBC Music Introducing)
Upcoming Events
16
May
2019
Rachel K Collier, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, The Lovely Eggs, The Beths, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Seazoo, Underline The Sky!, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Tallies, Straight Jacket Legends, Katie Mac, Chupa Cabra, AF THE NAYSAYER, Alffa, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Matthew Frederick, Little Folk, Gwilym, The Shudders, Jemma Roper, Gravves, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Rosey Cale, Maines, Andy Hickie, Bryony Sier, Zac White, Lewys, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Namsaké, Red Telephone (UK), Aiden Keryn, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/acv9xj
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T06:42:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068ds7b.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Horizons: The Great Escape
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex5v9r/acts/anqwbp
The Great Escape, Brighton
2018-05-18T06:42:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05xwydv.jpg
18
May
2018
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Horizons: The Swansea Fringe
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xwhn
Swansea
2017-09-29T06:42:02
29
Sep
2017
Horizons: The Swansea Fringe
Swansea
Latest Rachel K Collier News
