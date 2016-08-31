Rumour CubesFormed June 2009
Rumour Cubes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9879232-e121-4a35-bcd6-04896293cb12
Rumour Cubes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rumour Cubes are a 6-piece instrumental band based in London, UK. The band's music has been described as post-rock, cinematic and atmospheric and likened to bands such as Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Yndi Halda.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rumour Cubes Tracks
Sort by
At Sea (Acoustic)
Rumour Cubes
At Sea (Acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Sea (Acoustic)
Last played on
Hiyat
Rumour Cubes
Hiyat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hiyat
Last played on
Seven Year Glitch
Rumour Cubes
Seven Year Glitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Year Glitch
Last played on
At
Rumour Cubes
At
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At
Last played on
Rumour Cubes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist