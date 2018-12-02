John WhitworthBorn 1921
John Whitworth
1921
John Whitworth Tracks
Come Ye Sons of Art
Henry Purcell
Come Ye Sons of Art
Come Ye Sons of Art
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
This is the record of John
Come Ye Sons of Art - Duet: "Sound the Trumpet" (feat. Alfred Deller, Anthony Lewis, L'Ensemble Orchestral de L'Oiseau-Lyre & John Whitworth)
Henry Purcell
Come Ye Sons of Art - Duet: "Sound the Trumpet" (feat. Alfred Deller, Anthony Lewis, L'Ensemble Orchestral de L'Oiseau-Lyre & John Whitworth)
Sound the Trumpet from Come, Ye Sons of Art
Henry Purcell
Sound the Trumpet from Come, Ye Sons of Art
Sound the Trumpet from Come, Ye Sons of Art
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-26T06:54:55
26
Jul
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
