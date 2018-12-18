The Seeger Sisters
The Seeger Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c983f0d8-e57c-4591-bdc0-58180e83510b
The Seeger Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Bright Morning Stars Are Rising
The Seeger Sisters
Bright Morning Stars Are Rising
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Morning Stars Are Rising
Last played on
Oh, Watch The Stars
The Seeger Sisters
Oh, Watch The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, Watch The Stars
Last played on
Cradle Hymn
The Seeger Sisters
Cradle Hymn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cradle Hymn
Last played on
The Seeger Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist