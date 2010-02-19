Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; October 28, 1953) is an American songwriter and producer. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008. He is the son of Hungarian father Joseph Marfy and a Cuban songwriter Elena Casals.

His hits as a songwriter include Kiss's "I Was Made for Lovin' You"; Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself for Loving You"; Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name", "Livin' on a Prayer", "Bad Medicine" and "Born to Be My Baby"; Aerosmith's "Dude (Looks Like a Lady), "Angel", "What It Takes" and "Crazy"; Cher's "We All Sleep Alone" and "Just Like Jesse James"; Alice Cooper's "Poison"; and Ricky Martin's "The Cup of Life" and "Livin' la Vida Loca".