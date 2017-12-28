Julia Legge
Julia Legge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c97e5c27-2c80-4b17-ae63-67893092f4a7
Julia Legge Tracks
Sort by
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue / Primrose Polka
Allan Shepherd, Andrew Mill, Dougie MacDougall, Julia Legge, Neil MacMillan & Richard Werner
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue / Primrose Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue / Primrose Polka
Last played on
Lexy MacAskill / Capt Lachlan MacPhail Of Tiree / The Reunion Reel
Allan Shepherd, Andrew Mill, Dougie MacDougall, Julia Legge, Neil MacMillan & Richard Werner
Lexy MacAskill / Capt Lachlan MacPhail Of Tiree / The Reunion Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lexy MacAskill / Capt Lachlan MacPhail Of Tiree / The Reunion Reel
Last played on
Lexy Macaskill/Capt Lachlan Macphail of Tiree/The Reunion Reel
Allan Shepherd, Andrew Mills, Dougie MacDougall, Julia Legge, Neil MacMillan & Richard Werner
Lexy Macaskill/Capt Lachlan Macphail of Tiree/The Reunion Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lexy Macaskill/Capt Lachlan Macphail of Tiree/The Reunion Reel
Last played on
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue/Primrose Polka
Allan Shepherd, Andrew Mills, Dougie MacDougall, Julia Legge, Neil MacMillan & Richard Werner
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue/Primrose Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have A Bonnet Trimmed With Blue/Primrose Polka
Last played on
Back to artist