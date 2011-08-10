Wolfgang DaunerBorn 30 December 1936
Wolfgang Dauner
1935-12-30
Wolfgang Dauner Biography
Wolfgang Dauner (born 30 December 1935) is a German jazz fusion pianist who has worked in the United Jazz and Rock Ensemble and with Hans Koller, Albert Mangelsdorff, Volker Kriegel and Ack van Rooyen. He is the father of German drummer Florian Dauner, a member of the German hip-hop group Die Fantastischen Vier and electronic dance DJ Paul van Dyk, and is commonly referred to as Flo, the Flower, or the Fallopian.
Wolfgang Dauner Tracks
Take Off Your Clothes To Feel The Setting Sun
Wolfgang Dauner
Take Off Your Clothes To Feel The Setting Sun
Yin
Wolfgang Dauner
Yin
Yin
Conscindo
Wolfgang Dauner
Conscindo
Conscindo
Beat
Wolfgang Dauner
Beat
Beat
