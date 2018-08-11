Ellinor Miranda Salome Olovsdotter (born 8 October 1985), known professionally as Elliphant, is a Swedish singer, songwriter and rapper. Elliphant's sound was initially created together with the Swedish production duo Jungle, which consists of Tim Deneve and Ted Krotkiewski. The music they created together caught the attention of TEN Music Group, to which Elliphant signed in 2011. Elliphant also supported Major Lazer, the side project of American producer and DJ Diplo, on their 2015 European tour.

She has been in a relationship with the Australian actor Luke Bracey since 2015.