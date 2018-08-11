ElliphantBorn 8 October 1985
Ellinor Miranda Salome Olovsdotter (born 8 October 1985), known professionally as Elliphant, is a Swedish singer, songwriter and rapper. Elliphant's sound was initially created together with the Swedish production duo Jungle, which consists of Tim Deneve and Ted Krotkiewski. The music they created together caught the attention of TEN Music Group, to which Elliphant signed in 2011. Elliphant also supported Major Lazer, the side project of American producer and DJ Diplo, on their 2015 European tour.
She has been in a relationship with the Australian actor Luke Bracey since 2015.
Killa (Sixteen C Bootleg)
Wiwek
Stranger vs. Malice (feat. Elliphant)
Peking Duk
Blame (Gorgon City Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Zeds Dead
Blame (feat. Elliphant)
Zeds Dead
Stockholm White (feat. Elliphant)
ƱZ
Killa (feat. Elliphant)
Skrillex
Blame (Champagne Drip Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Zeds Dead
Stockholm White (feat. Elliphant)
UZ & Two Fresh
Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)
Yellow Claw
Blame (Dirtyphonics Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Zeds Dead
Killa (QUEST Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Wiwek
Blame (Gorgon City Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Zeds Dead X Diplo
Stockholm Fresh (feat. Elliphant)
ƱZ
Too Original (T-Mass remix) (feat. Elliphant & Jovi Rockwell)
Major Lazer
Step Down (CRNKN Remix)
Elliphant
Killa (Henry Fong Remix) (feat. Elliphant)
Wiwek
Killa (Slushii Remix)
Wiwek
Too Original (TJR remix) (feat. Elliphant & Jovi Rockwell)
Major Lazer
Siri
Yogi
Too Original (feat. Elliphant & Jovi Rockwell)
Major Lazer
Revolution (Linz Prag Remix)
Elliphant
Siri (Jakwob Remix) (feat. Elliphant & Pusha T)
Yogi
Siri (feat. Elliphant & Pusha T)
Yogi
