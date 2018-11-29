Susan Margaret Bullock CBE (born 9 December 1958 in Cheshire)[citation needed] is a British soprano. She has performed dramatic soprano parts at major opera houses, and also sung in concert and recital.

Bullock was educated at Cheadle Hulme School, and further at Royal Holloway College, University of London, the Royal Academy of Music and the National Opera Studio. Her talent was first recognised after she received first prize in the 1984 Kathleen Ferrier Award, which led to her being offered roles by the English National Opera.

Bullock has a Welsh background and has recorded music in Welsh.

She developed an international career in the mid-1990s as she moved increasingly into late-Romantic and 20th Century German opera repertoire, with engagements at the Frankfurt Opera and Garsington Opera, where she sang Helen in the first British performance of Richard Strauss' Die ägyptische Helena in 1998. Her assumption of Isolde in Wagner's Tristan und Isolde in productions at Opera North, Leeds and the English National Opera confirmed her command of the dramatic soprano repertoire. She sang Brunnhilde in Der Ring des Nibelungen first in Tokyo, and in 2007 performed the role in the first complete Ring cycle by the Canadian Opera Company in their new Toronto opera house.