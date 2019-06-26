Bad Dreems (stylised as Bad//Dreems) are an "outsider rock" band from Adelaide, South Australia. The band was founded by Ben Marwe (vocals/guitar), Alex Cameron (lead guitar/backing vocals), James Bartold (bass/backing vocals) and Miles Wilson (drums). Guitarist Ali Wells was an auxiliary touring member for two years, before becoming an official member of the band in 2018. The band released their debut EP titled Badlands in August 2013 and have since released two albums. The band's debut album, Dogs at Bay, was released on 21 August 2015, produced by Australian producer Mark Opitz (INXS, Cold Chisel, the Angels) and received critical acclaim after debuting at number 33 on the ARIA charts. Bad Dreems' sophomore album Gutful (released on 21 April 2017, with Opitz returning as producer) debuted at number 23, after the success of the album's singles, "Mob Rule" and "Feeling Remains."