Earth QuakeUS American power-pop/rock band. Formed 1966
Earth Quake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c969d4d1-6f47-481d-a288-756c181c51c7
Earth Quake Biography (Wikipedia)
Earth Quake is an American power pop band, formed in the San Francisco area in 1966, who released several albums in the 1970s, mostly on Beserkley Records, a company which they were involved in setting up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earth Quake Tracks
Sort by
Friday On My Mind
Earth Quake
Friday On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday On My Mind
Last played on
It's A Tall Order For A Short Guy
Earth Quake
It's A Tall Order For A Short Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earth Quake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist