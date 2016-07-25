Wilhelm BackhausPianist. Born 26 March 1884. Died 5 July 1969
Wilhelm Backhaus
1884-03-26
Wilhelm Backhaus Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilhelm Backhaus ('Bachaus' on some record labels) (26 March 1884 – 5 July 1969) was a German pianist and pedagogue. He was particularly well known for his interpretations of Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin and Brahms. He was also much admired as a chamber musician.
Wilhelm Backhaus Tracks
Concerto no. 1 in D minor Op.15 - Maestoso
Johannes Brahms
La danse d'Olaf, Op.33 No.2
Riccardo Pick-Mangiagalli
La danse d'Olaf, Op.33 No.2
La danse d'Olaf, Op.33 No.2
Fantasy for piano (D.760) in C major "Wandererfantasie"
Wilhelm Backhaus
Fantasy for piano (D.760) in C major "Wandererfantasie"
Fantasy for piano (D.760) in C major "Wandererfantasie"
Past BBC Events
Proms 1901: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
4
Oct
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 33
Queen's Hall
1
Oct
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 33
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
26
Sep
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
25
Sep
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
17
Sep
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
