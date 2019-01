Hevisaurus is a Finnish heavy metal band was formed in 2009 with music aimed at children. Band members typically wear dinosaur costumes. Hevisaurus’s debut concert was at the Elämä Lapselle charity concert on September 9, 2009. Their first tour started from the Tavastia Club in Helsinki on November 22, 2009.

