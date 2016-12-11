Hugh Keyte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c961f008-593f-45a4-97b4-73a580d33e22
Hugh Keyte Tracks
Sort by
Sing We The Virgin Mary
John Jacob Niles
Sing We The Virgin Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing We The Virgin Mary
Last played on
Oer yw'r gŵr sy'n methu caru (Deck the Halls)
Traditional Welsh, Andrew Parrott, Hugh Keyte, BBC Singers & David Hill
Oer yw'r gŵr sy'n methu caru (Deck the Halls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Oer yw'r gŵr sy'n methu caru (Deck the Halls)
Composer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Sing we the Virgin Mary - trad., arr. for 2 vv & guitar ad lib. [with A PARROTT; ?by J J Niles] (feat. Leigh Nixon, Tom Finucane & Simon Birchall)
Hugh Keyte
Sing we the Virgin Mary - trad., arr. for 2 vv & guitar ad lib. [with A PARROTT; ?by J J Niles] (feat. Leigh Nixon, Tom Finucane & Simon Birchall)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hugh Keyte Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist