Norman BlakeBluegrass guitarist. Born 10 March 1938
Norman Blake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9605929-6b48-4991-bb96-0bf460df8ee1
Norman Blake Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Blake (born March 10, 1938) is a traditional American stringed instrument artist and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norman Blake Tracks
Sort by
You Are My Sunshine
Norman Blake
You Are My Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Sunshine
Last played on
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Norman Blake
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Last played on
Nine Pound Hammer
Norman Blake
Nine Pound Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Pound Hammer
Last played on
Black Jack David
Norman Blake
Black Jack David
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Jack David
Last played on
Bringing In The Georgia Mail
Norman Blake
Bringing In The Georgia Mail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bringing In The Georgia Mail
Last played on
I am a man of Constant Sorrow
Norman Blake
I am a man of Constant Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am a man of Constant Sorrow
Last played on
Banks Of Strathdon
Norman Blake
Banks Of Strathdon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banks Of Strathdon
Performer
Last played on
Baby Lee
Norman Blake
Baby Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Lee
Performer
Last played on
Butterfly Weed
Norman Blake
Butterfly Weed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Weed
Last played on
50 Miles Of Elbow Room
Norman Blake
50 Miles Of Elbow Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ajimina
Norman Blake
Ajimina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ajimina
Last played on
Sad And Lonely
Norman Blake
Sad And Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sad And Lonely
Performer
Last played on
Norman Blake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist