Anne HyttaComposer/hardanger fiddler. Born 14 September 1974
Anne Hytta
Anne Hytta Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Hytta (born 14 September 1974 in Sauland, Norway) is a Norwegian traditional folk musician playing the Hardingfele.
Anne Hytta Tracks
Grenjanði = Barking
