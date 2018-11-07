ChapterhouseFormed 1987. Disbanded 1994
Chapterhouse
1987
Chapterhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
For the religious buildings, see Chapter house
Chapterhouse were a British shoegazing/alternative rock band from Reading, Berkshire, England. Formed in 1987 by Andrew Sherriff and Stephen Patman, the band began performing alongside Spacemen 3. They released two albums entitled Whirlpool (1991) and Blood Music (1993). After the band split in 1994, Sherriff later formed Biocom. The group temporarily reformed in 2008 after being asked to join Ulrich Schnauss onstage to perform his cover version of their song "Love Forever" at the Truck Festival in Oxfordshire. The band finished the brief reunion with two shows in London (2009–2010) and tours in North America and Japan in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chapterhouse Tracks
Pearl
Chapterhouse
Pearl
Pearl
Last played on
Falling Down
Chapterhouse
Falling Down
Falling Down
Last played on
Inside Me (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Chapterhouse
Inside Me (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Inside Me (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Last played on
Falling Down (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Chapterhouse
Falling Down (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Falling Down (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Last played on
Something More (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Chapterhouse
Something More (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Treasure (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Chapterhouse
Treasure (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Treasure (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1990)
Last played on
Mesmerise
Chapterhouse
Mesmerise
Mesmerise
Last played on
