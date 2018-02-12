Shawn AmosBorn 13 September 1967
Shawn Amos
1967-09-13
Shawn Amos Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Ellis Amos (born September 13, 1967) is an American songwriter, blues singer, record producer and digital marketing entrepreneur.
His most well-known album, Thank You Shirl-ee May, was released in 2005. It was written as an homage to his mother, a nightclub singer who performed under the stage name "Shirl-ee May".
