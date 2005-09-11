Carin Malmlöf-ForsslingBorn 6 March 1916. Died 11 September 2005
Carin Malmlöf-Forssling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c95ab3bb-f366-49e4-831d-faf29c7a711e
Carin Malmlöf-Forssling Biography (Wikipedia)
Carin Malmlöf-Forssling (born 1916, d. 2005) was a Swedish organist, choir director and composer. She was born in Gävle, Sweden, and completed her early studies in organ and directing in Uppsala in 1937. She continued her studies in composition with Melcher Melchers from 1941-1943 at the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm. She graduated with a teaching degree in 1942, and then continued her studies in piano and composition with Nadia Boulanger in Paris. Malmlöf-Forssling completed her education in 1957, and afterward worked as a music teacher and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carin Malmlöf-Forssling Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist