Ranjana Ghatak
Ranjana Ghatak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c959dba6-bc03-4274-8353-e93af9af9d26
Ranjana Ghatak Tracks
Sort by
Extract from a poem by Poem by Meera Bai (performance recorded especially for this broadcast)
Ali Akbar Khan
Extract from a poem by Poem by Meera Bai (performance recorded especially for this broadcast)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glass, Concrete and Stone (Live In Session)
Ranjana Ghatak
Glass, Concrete and Stone (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hansadhwani Tarana
Ranjana Ghatak
Hansadhwani Tarana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hansadhwani Tarana
Last played on
Shaat Bhai
Ranjana Ghatak
Shaat Bhai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaat Bhai
Last played on
Re Niramohi
Ranjana Ghatak
Re Niramohi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Re Niramohi
Last played on
Back to artist