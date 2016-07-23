Marc BroussardBorn 14 January 1982
Marc Broussard
1982-01-14
Marc Broussard Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Broussard (born January 14, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter. His style is best described as "Bayou Soul", a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock, and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. In his career, he has released eight studio albums, one live album, three EPs, and has charted twice on Hot Adult Top 40 Tracks.
