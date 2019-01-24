NenaThe band, until 1987. Formed 1982. Disbanded April 1987
Nena
1982
Nena Biography (Wikipedia)
Nena was a German Neue Deutsche Welle band. In 1983 and 1984, their German language song "99 Luftballons" (and its English version, "99 Red Balloons") reached number one in the singles charts of countries around the world.
Nena Tracks
99 Red Balloons
Nena
99 Red Balloons
99 Red Balloons
99 Luftballoons
Nena
99 Luftballoons
99 Luftballoons
