Sam DeesBorn 17 December 1945
Sam Dees
Sam Dees Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Dees (born December 17, 1945) is an American soul singer, songwriter and record producer. He has released several albums throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and the 1990s; as a composer, he has written hundreds of songs for many music artists.
Sam Dees Tracks
After All
Come Back Strong
Fragile, Handle With Care
Lonely For You, Baby
Just Out Of Reach
Claim Jumping
What Good Is A Love
Who Are You Gonna Love
Say It's Only A Rumour
The World Don't Owe You Nothing
Troubled Waters
Child Of The Streets
Rolls Seven
"We Always Come Back Strong"
