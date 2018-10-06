Ella JohnsonBorn 22 June 1919. Died 16 February 2004
Ella Johnson
1919-06-22
Ella Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ella Johnson (June 22, 1919 – February 16, 2004) was an American jazz and rhythm and blues vocalist.
Ella Johnson Tracks
When My Man Comes Home
Ella Johnson
When My Man Comes Home
When My Man Comes Home
Since I Fell For You
Ella Johnson
Since I Fell For You
Since I Fell For You
Performer
Don't Shout at Me Daddy
Ella Johnson
Don't Shout at Me Daddy
Don't Shout at Me Daddy
Gotta Go Upside Your Head
Buddy Johnson
Gotta Go Upside Your Head
Gotta Go Upside Your Head
Let You Go
Ella Johnson
Let You Go
Let You Go
