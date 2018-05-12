Ieva Zasimauskaitė-KiltinavičienėLithuanian singer. Born 2 July 1993
Ieva Zasimauskaitė-Kiltinavičienė
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06391gt.jpg
1993-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9508b1b-2423-4a29-b1ac-8c408adc6735
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ieva Zasimauskaitė-Kiltinavičienė (née Zasimauskaitė; born 2 July 1993) is a Lithuanian singer who represented Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with her song "When We're Old". She had previously participated in the Lithuanian national selection for the Eurovision in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ieva Zasimauskaitė-Kiltinavičienė Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
When We're Old (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Ieva Zasimauskaitė-Kiltinavičienė
When We're Old (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0665cyk.jpglink
When We're Old
Ieva Zasimauskaitė-Kiltinavičienė
When We're Old
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0665cx1.jpglink
When We're Old
Last played on
Back to artist