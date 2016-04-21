Anne-Marie Helder is a British singer and songwriter, best known for fronting the UK rock band Panic Room. She has also performed internationally as a solo artist and with various bands since circa the year 2000.

Helder released her solo EP The Contact in November 2004, which received strong reviews and secured airplay on BBC Radio 2, with the legendary DJ Bob Harris declaring: "this is very dramatic music".[citation needed] UK national music magazine Classic Rock gave the EP an 8/10 review,[citation needed] and since its release Helder has toured across the UK, Europe and the USA, playing both headline shows and supports for established artists.

In 2005 she supported Fish on his major Return to Childhood tour, and since then she has opened shows for artists including Midge Ure, Nick Harper, Glenn Tilbrook (of Squeeze) and then landing the support for the major Ultravox tour in 2010, where she performed to thousands each night in venues across the UK, including the Birmingham Symphony Hall, London Roundhouse and Glasgow SECC.