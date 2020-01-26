Ravi Teja (born as Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju on 26 January 1968) is an Indian film actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. Known for his versatilality in action-comedy roles, he is widely considered one of the most popular and highest-paid actors of Telugu cinema,[citation needed] who has appeared in over sixty films. He won the Nandi Special Jury Award in 1999 and 2002 for his performance in the films Nee Kosam (1999) and Khadgam (2002) and also won the state Nandi Award for best actor for his film Neninthe in 2008.

He started his career as a supporting artist in Karthavyam (1990) and subsequently played small roles in the films Chaitanya (1991), Aaj Ka Goonda Raj (1992), Allari Priyudu (1993), Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Sindhooram (1997). Teja has also worked as an assistant director for several Telugu films.

Ravi Teja began his professional career as a lead actor with Nee Kosam in 1999 and also received the Nandi Award for his performance. He then starred in films such as Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (2001), Chiranjeevulu (2001), Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru! (2002), Idiot (2002), Khadgam (2002), Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2003), Venky (2004), Naa Autograph (2004), Bhadra (2005), Vikramarkudu (2006), Dubai Seenu (2007), Krishna (2008), Baladur (2008), Neninthe (2008), Kick (2009), Anjaneyulu (2009), Shambo Shiva Shambo (2010), Don Seenu (2010), Mirapakay (2011), Balupu (2013), Power (2014), Bengal Tiger (2015), Raja the Great (2017) and Amar Akbar Anthony (2018). In 2012, he was also listed as 50th in the Forbes India list of top 100 Celebrities with an annual income of ₹15.5 crore (US$2.2 million). In 2013 he was in 68th position with earnings of ₹13 crore (US$1.8 million). In 2015 he was in 74th position with earnings of ₹12.5 crore (US$1.8 million).