William "Bill" LaTour, better known by his stage names LaTour and Bud LaTour, is an American musician, disc jockey and voice over artist. His musical genres span electronic, house, glam, rock, dance, punk, and parody. LaTour is best known for the 1991 Number 1 Billboard electronic dance hit "People Are Still Having Sex." and for his instrumental deep house track "Blue."
People Are Still Having Sex
Blue (Nush Me Club Mix)
