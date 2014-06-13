Zombina and The SkeletonesFormed 1999
Zombina and The Skeletones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9458568-f6e1-47a5-9477-2d58e3e18edb
Biography (Wikipedia)
Zombina and The Skeletones are a horror punk band from Liverpool, England, formed in 1998 around the nucleus of vocalist Zombina and songwriter Doc Horror,
Their musical style is pop-oriented, with elements of garage punk, doo-wop and hard rock. Due to their apparent obsession with B-movies and black humour, their fanbase extends to the gothic rock, deathrock and psychobilly scenes. The majority of their lyrical content deals with themes of horror and science fiction.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
nobody likes you when you're dead
Zombina and The Skeletones
nobody likes you when you're dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
nobody likes you when you're dead
Last played on
Vincent Price
Zombina and The Skeletones
Vincent Price
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vincent Price
Last played on
Dracula Blood
Zombina and The Skeletones
Dracula Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dracula Blood
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist