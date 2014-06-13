Zombina and The Skeletones are a horror punk band from Liverpool, England, formed in 1998 around the nucleus of vocalist Zombina and songwriter Doc Horror,

Their musical style is pop-oriented, with elements of garage punk, doo-wop and hard rock. Due to their apparent obsession with B-movies and black humour, their fanbase extends to the gothic rock, deathrock and psychobilly scenes. The majority of their lyrical content deals with themes of horror and science fiction.