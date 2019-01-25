Ottawan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c943a72c-ccd1-40b1-8516-300e83edb136
Ottawan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottawan was a pop music duo, who had the hit singles "D.I.S.C.O." and "Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart)" in the early 1980s. Fronted by Caribbean-born Patrick Jean-Baptiste and Annette Eltice, they were masterminded through a cooporation between French producer Daniel Vangarde and Belgian producer Jean Kluger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ottawan Tracks
Sort by
D.I.S.C.O.
Ottawan
D.I.S.C.O.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fqxry.jpglink
D.I.S.C.O.
Last played on
Shalalala
Ottawan
Shalalala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shalalala
Last played on
Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart)
Ottawan
Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D. I. S. C. O. (12" Version)
Ottawan
D. I. S. C. O. (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D. I. S. C. O. (12" Version)
Last played on
Hands Up
Ottawan
Hands Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hands Up
Last played on
Ottawan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist