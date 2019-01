Ottawan was a pop music duo, who had the hit singles "D.I.S.C.O." and "Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart)" in the early 1980s. Fronted by Caribbean-born Patrick Jean-Baptiste and Annette Eltice, they were masterminded through a cooporation between French producer Daniel Vangarde and Belgian producer Jean Kluger.

