Stretch70's UK funk band ("Why Did You Do It?"). Formed 1974. Disbanded 1979
Stretch
1974
Stretch Biography (Wikipedia)
Stretch were a 1970s British rock band that grew from the collaboration between Elmer Gantry (real name Dave Terry) and Kirby (real name Graham) Gregory. Gantry had been the frontman of Elmer Gantry's Velvet Opera. Kirby had been a member of Curved Air.
Why Did You Do It
Stretch
Why Did You Do It
Why Did You Do It
Why Did You Do It?
Stretch
Why Did You Do It?
Why Did You Do It?
Hold On
Stretch
Hold On
Hold On
MILKY WAY
Stretch
MILKY WAY
MILKY WAY
